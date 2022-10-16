Rotary Club felicitates two para athletes

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 16, 2022 18:39 IST

Para badminton players S. Amudha and J. Jerlin Anika being honoured by Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage on Friday.

The Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage honoured two differently abled sportswomen in Madurai on Friday.

Para badminton players S. Amudha and J. Jerlin Anika were honoured with Madurai Metro Heritage Inspiring Star Award and a cash award of ₹25,000 each.

Ms. Amudha’s prosthetic leg and Ms. Anika’s hearing impairment have not deterred these girls from achieving fame in sports. “We wanted to support their trailblazing journey in sports. They have brought many laurels to the country and stand as inspirations to many,” said C. R. Venkatesh, club’s president. The venue of the event was JC Residency.

Earlier, Ms Amudha addressed students of Seethalakshmi Girls Higher Secondary School at Thirunagar and Queen Mira International School on her journey into sports, he added.

