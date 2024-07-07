ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club donates dialysis unit

Published - July 07, 2024 07:01 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

L. M. Lakshmanan was installed as the 74th president of Rotary Club of Karaikudi, A. Adaikkappan as secretary, AR. Palaniappan as treasurer and other office-bearers here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Past Assistant Governor VR. Narayanan donated ₹31.66 lakh towards the first dialysis project supported by Rotary Global Grant to Dr. Kumararani Meena Muthiah Hospital of Chettinad.

Further, A. Liaquthali, Assistant Governor, Rotary District 3212 donated ₹4. 21 lakh for the second phase of the dialysis project supported by Rotary Global Grant to Global Mission Hospital. In addition, other welfares and services were provided to the needy.

A.C. Muthiah participated in the installation function and delivered his address. V.R. Muthu Past District Governor installed the new team. Senior Rotarians S. Periyanan and others offered felicitation. Secretary Mr Adaikkappan proposed a vote of thanks, a release said.

