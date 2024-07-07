Rotary Club donates dialysis unit

L. M. Lakshmanan was installed as the 74th president of Rotary Club of Karaikudi, A. Adaikkappan as secretary, AR. Palaniappan as treasurer and other office-bearers here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Past Assistant Governor VR. Narayanan donated ₹31.66 lakh towards the first dialysis project supported by Rotary Global Grant to Dr. Kumararani Meena Muthiah Hospital of Chettinad.

Further, A. Liaquthali, Assistant Governor, Rotary District 3212 donated ₹4. 21 lakh for the second phase of the dialysis project supported by Rotary Global Grant to Global Mission Hospital. In addition, other welfares and services were provided to the needy.

A.C. Muthiah participated in the installation function and delivered his address. V.R. Muthu Past District Governor installed the new team. Senior Rotarians S. Periyanan and others offered felicitation. Secretary Mr Adaikkappan proposed a vote of thanks, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.