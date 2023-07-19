ADVERTISEMENT

Rotarians told to serve the youth

July 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

New office-bearers of Rotary Club of Madurai North at a function held in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Serving the youth is very important and the Rotarians should come forward to help the youngsters achieve their goals, according to Rotary District Governor Anandtha Jothi.

Speaking at the 27th installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Rotary Club of Madurai North recently, she said the Rotarians had been instrumental in delivering numerous projects for the needy people for a long time. Appreciating the members of the Rotary Club of Madurai North for their sincerity and dedication in implementing promised projects, Ms. Jothi wished the new office-bearers, led by president B. Alagu Velayutham, secretary S. Kumar and treasurer R. Pandi Krishnan, to excel in their activities.

She further said that Rotary Clubs should give their best to bring in recognition to them by way of awards and also to be a motivation for others to achieve more. “Let us strive to create hope in this world through our good deeds,” she added.

Other speakers at the function lauded the ‘annadhanam’ scheme initiated by the club as one of the best projects. They appealed to the members to help the needy youth who were the future of the country. The club had also established a study centre and conducted “Kan Oli” (eye sight) programme.

