Rotarians to travel to Turkey to distribute relief materials

February 18, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotarians to travel to Turkey to hand over relief materials in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Over 120 Rotarians from Tamil Nadu are travelling to Turkey to distribute the relief materials to the victims of the recent devastating earthquake, as part of their ‘Support Turkey Campaign’. Over 40,000 people were killed in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Rotarians from districts include Madurai, Tiruchi, Theni and Dindigul said they have so far collected around ₹10 lakh. The President of Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage C.R. Venkatesh who is also the programme coordinator said they had managed to collect around ₹7 lakh in a span of two days.

Mr. Venkatesh said “Around 125 Rotarians from Tamil Nadu are travelling to Turkey on a goodwill mission. We plan to take relief materials like medicines, tents and other supplies and give it to Rotarian Harbir Kaur Bhatia from Rotary Club of Santa Clara, USA who is already there in Istanbul. We are handing over the relief material so that they can distribute it,” he said.

He said that the members are donating the funds collected directly to the Rotarians in Turkey. They have contacted the Rotarians in Turkey and are working with them to ensure the best usage of funds. The team will be leaving for Turkey on Saturday, he said.

