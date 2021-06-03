Rotarians raise Miyawaki forests across Madurai

The Miyawaki forest raised by Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators at SIDCO Industrial estate at Kappalur has expanded in the past eight months.

A press release from Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators Shashi Fomra said that last year they started work on creating a dense forest with 4,000 saplings on 38 cents at the industrial estate at a cost of around ₹3 lakh. The project was inaugurated by the then Collector T. G. Vinay. Now the trees have grown a height of 12 to 15 feet.

Simultaneously, work on raising additional 48,000 trees for Miyawaki forest on approximately 4.15 acres at a cost of ₹30 lakh had started, and 44,000 saplings had been planted.

This project is executed by seven Rotary Clubs in Madurai. Kappalur Industrialists Association will maintain the forests.

Mr. Fomra said that this was part of the broader plan to plant more than one lakh trees under Miyawaki method all over Madurai in the current year.

Planting of 60,000 more saplings had been completed and work was in full swing for planting another 40,000 more saplings at Silaiman Railway Station, Madura College, Vasudhara Agrini Apartment Complex, Sethu Institute of technology, said Mr. Fomra.