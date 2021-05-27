Rotarians donate oxygen concentrators

Rotarians handing over ₹2.10 crore-worth oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19 PPE kits to Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

27 May 2021 19:08 IST

Indian Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Tinnevelly donated about ₹2.10 crore-worth COVID-19 equipment, including 100 oxygen concentrators, on Thursday.

The Rotarians handed over oxygen concentrators, coveralls, hand gloves and masks to Collector A. Vishnu at the Collectorate in the presence of Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran.

Rotarians Vijayalakshmi, Antony Babu and others were present.

In another soothing gesture, Palayamkottai-based industrialists and Rotarians Gunasingh Chelladurai and Vijayasingh Chelladurai sponsored ₹5.50 lakh-worth ventilator and allied equipment through their factory in Karaikal to Government General Hospital at Karaikal for treating COVID-19 patients. The equipment was handed over to S. Vijayakumar, chief medical officer of the hospital.

The Chelladurai brothers, on behalf of Indrani Chelladurai Charities, also donated ₹2 lakh towards the medical expenses of a below poverty line COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment in Chennai.