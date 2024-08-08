Rotarians conduct baby shower ceremony at UPHC in Madurai

Members of Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage conducted ‘Aasai Magal” project for expectant mothers at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Masthanpatti.

According to club president Arun Amarnath, the objective of the project was to create awareness among the expectant mothers of the need for being healthy before and after their delivery. Doctors Lakshmikanthan, Sri Kothai and Rathi Lavanya interacted with the participants.

The Rotarians gave a nutrition kit to all the 50 expectant mothers in the presence of Assistant Governor Sasikala Saravanan.

The doctors gave diet tips and urged the expectant mothers to do simple exercise, and said breast feeding was important for their child. as it only gives strength.

Rotarians Hema, Vikram and Sridevi Baskar were present. The Rotarians plan to conduct similar exercise in rural pockets “where the awareness is low.”

Masthanpatti UPHC staff conducted ‘baby shower’ ceremony for the participants.