GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotarians conduct baby shower ceremony at UPHC in Madurai

Published - August 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193
Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage organises baby shower ceremony for expectant mothers in Masthanpatti UPHC in Madurai district.

Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage organises baby shower ceremony for expectant mothers in Masthanpatti UPHC in Madurai district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Members of Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage conducted ‘Aasai Magal” project for expectant mothers at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Masthanpatti.

According to club president Arun Amarnath, the objective of the project was to create awareness among the expectant mothers of the need for being healthy before and after their delivery. Doctors Lakshmikanthan, Sri Kothai and Rathi Lavanya interacted with the participants.

The Rotarians gave a nutrition kit to all the 50 expectant mothers in the presence of Assistant Governor Sasikala Saravanan.

The doctors gave diet tips and urged the expectant mothers to do simple exercise, and said breast feeding was important for their child. as it only gives strength.

Rotarians Hema, Vikram and Sridevi Baskar were present. The Rotarians plan to conduct similar exercise in rural pockets “where the awareness is low.”

Masthanpatti UPHC staff conducted ‘baby shower’ ceremony for the participants.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.