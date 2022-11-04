Rosatom’s ‘Global Atomic Quiz 2022’ on November 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian nuclear energy agency Roasatom will conduct the Global Atomic Quiz 2022 on November 10, World Science Day.

An official statement said anyone who wants to test is or her knowledge of atomic science and learn about nuclear physics and the latest developments in nuclear technologies may participate in this contest. This year, 100 lucky winners will receive exclusive prizes.

The quiz will be available for 24 hours on November 10 at https://quiz.atomforyou.com. Anyone wishing to participate will have the entire day to complete the test of 20 original questions, which vary in difficulty and themes. It is important to answer each question quickly and accurately and hence the final score will depend on the number of correct answers and the overall time taken. Top-100 participants with the best scores will be selected as winners of Global Atomic Quiz 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

All participants will receive a digital certificate. However, this year, a set of exclusive gifts was created for the winners, including Nucleus Board Game, which is a fun, fast-paced card game played by millions around the globe, on the theme of nuclear science, a notebook with a one and only AI-generated cover, a whimsical Mood of the Day calendar and a recycled-fabric tote bag.

The quiz will be available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese, Hungarian, Bengali, Vietnamese, Kazakh, Armenian and Uzbek.

The list of winners will be published on the project website by November 17, 2022, the statement said.