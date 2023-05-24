May 24, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Atommash Branch, AEM-Technologies, JSC, the machine-building division of Rosatom – Atomenergomash, which is fabricating and supplying all components for VVER – 1,000 nuclear reactors being built at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) with Russian knowhow, has shipped the thrust and supporting rings for the fifth nuclear reactor under construction.

The components shipped by Atommash are machined rings with slots, which are designed to secure the nuclear reactor in the central part and from above and protect it against vertical, horizontal dynamic loads and seismic impact.

The weight of one item with 5-meter diameter is about 20 tonnes. For the first time, two thrust and supporting rings were shipped by motor vehicle transport at once. First, the equipment will be delivered by the supplier to the port of St. Petersburg, from where it will be transported in ship to VOC Port, Thoothukudi. Subsequently, it will be taken to the project site by road in truck or by sea in barge to the mini port inside the KKNPP complex.

After 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER reactors were commissioned in 2013 and 2016, the engineers of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the Russian scientists are actively engaged in constructing four more reactors with similar capacity in this upcoming nuclear park at a cost of ₹89,470 crore, which will cumulatively generate 6,000 MWe power in 2028.