Ropes used to help devotees cross wild stream in Sathuragiri hills

Following overnight rain, officials of the Forest and Fire and Rescue Services used ropes to help devotees cross Sangiliparai stream in Sathuragiri hills on Friday.

Though the depth of water was only a couple of feet, the officials used ropes as a precautionary measure to help the people cross it as the flow of water was swift.

“We used the ropes as a precautionary measure so that the devotees, especially women and the aged could cross the stream safely,” an official source said.

After preventing devotees to climb up the hills on Wednesday due to overnight heavy rain, the district administration had permitted devotees to climb up the hill on Thursday.

However, following the rain, some of the devotees stayed back in the hill-top Sundaramahalingam temple premises on Thursday night. The areas along Western ghats Watrap and Pilavakkal recorded 26.20 mm and 33.60 mm of rainfall respectively.

On Friday, no devotee was allowed to climb up the hill. The hilly terrain has three wild streams on the way to the temple and they often witness flash floods.

After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the district administration had permitted devotees to go to the temple for the Ammavasai festival for four days from Wednesday.

Rainfall reported in areas in Virudhunagar district (in mm): Sattur 16, Kariyapatti 10.40, Virudhunagar 9, Kovilankulam 5.20 and Srivilliputtur 4.2.


