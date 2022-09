Rope car service to be suspended

Staff Reporter September 09, 2022 18:11 IST

The rope car service in Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani will be suspended on Saturday due to monthly maintenance. Winch services will be available for devotees and pilgrims, who can also use the stairway, said temple authorities.