Rope car service to be suspended

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 20:43 IST

The rope car service in Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here will be suspended between June 16 and July 30 due to maintenance work. According to a press release, devotees and pilgrims can make use of the winch services and use the stairway and the elephant path during these 45 days.