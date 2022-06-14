Rope car service to be suspended
The rope car service in Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here will be suspended between June 16 and July 30 due to maintenance work. According to a press release, devotees and pilgrims can make use of the winch services and use the stairway and the elephant path during these 45 days.
