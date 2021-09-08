Rope car service resumes at Palani temple

Rope car service resumed at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Wednesday.

08 September 2021 18:29 IST

Palani

Rope car service at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here resumed on Wednesday after nearly two months of annual maintenance.

A special puja was performed before the rope car service resumed from the East Giri Street.

The facility was suspended on July 16 for taking up the annual maintenance under which the shaft and the steel rope were replaced. The cars were also given a fresh coat of paint. The entire system was overhauled.

The facility was introduced in 2004 after the winch service proved to be inadequate for the huge crowd of devotees thronging the hilltop temple.

The temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, is located around 300 metres high.

There are eight cars that could carry over 250 passengers in an hour. Though the services were previously available on all days, the facility would not be operated on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays due to the ban on entry of devotees to the temple on weekends, owing to COVID pandemic. It is operated between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. with one hour break from 1.30 p.m.

The temple authorities were collecting ₹ 15 per head for one way trip. The car would take less than three minutes for the devotees to reach the hilltop temple from the foothills.

A second rope car facility has been planned for the temple to prevent wait for longer duration for devotees.