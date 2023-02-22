HamberMenu
Rope car service in Palani to be suspended on Friday

February 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Rope car service at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani would be suspended on Friday owing to maintenance work. Winch service would be available for devotees, who could also use the stairway, said temple authorities.

