October 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - PALANI

The rope car facility at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple here would again resume from Sunday (October 8), a press release from the HR&CE department said on Saturday. The rope car operation was suspended since August 19 for annual upkeep. After the maintenance was completed by the engineers, the trial run was done two days ago and it was certified as fit to run, the release added.