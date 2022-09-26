Roof of century-old building on Tirunelveli Collectorate premises collapses

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
September 26, 2022 19:08 IST

The portion of the roof of a century-old building on Tirunelveli Collectorate premises that collapsed on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

A portion of the roof of a century-old building on Tirunelveli Collectorate premises collapsed on Monday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner’s Office was functioning from the the building located on the northern side of the Collectorate premises. After the Commissioner’s Office moved to the new building constructed near Anna Stadium, the Department of Mines, Department of Land Acquisition for Railway Projects and Mahalir Thittam offices are functioning in the century-old building.

The roof of the building had been built with lime and brick and reinforced with timber. A weakened portion of the roof of Mahalir Thittam office collapsed on Monday. As no one was in the office at that time, a major tragedy was averted.

After Personal Assistant to Collector Ganesh inspected the spot, the Department of Mines, Assistant Director of Handlooms, Mahalir Thittam and the Department of Land Acquisition for Railway Projects offices and the Revenue Court were shifted immediately to another area.

