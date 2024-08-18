ADVERTISEMENT

Roof of building collapses in Madurai

Published - August 18, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The roof of an old building collapsed in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Roof of an old building in Soodam Sambrani Street near West Masi Street collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. However, no one was injured.

The police said that the building was being used as kitchen for making sweets for a sweet stall. Till Saturday evening, the workers were busy working in the building. However, no one was inside the building when the roof of the dilapidated building collapsed following the overnight rain. Madurai Corporation had already served notice for its demolition considering the building lacking stability.

