Roof of building collapses in Madurai

Roof of an old building in Soodam Sambrani Street near West Masi Street collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. However, no one was injured.

The police said that the building was being used as kitchen for making sweets for a sweet stall. Till Saturday evening, the workers were busy working in the building. However, no one was inside the building when the roof of the dilapidated building collapsed following the overnight rain. Madurai Corporation had already served notice for its demolition considering the building lacking stability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.