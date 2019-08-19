Roof collapse: cooking allowed in a corner of the hall

Throwing safety precautions to the wind, officials of Backward Classes Hostel for college students at Sathamangalam here, where a huge portion of the roof of the dining hall collapsed late on Sunday evening, allowed cooks to prepare lunch for the students in the kitchen in a corner of the hall.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who visited the hostel, was shocked to see them cooking food in the kitchen in the dilapidated hall. He wondered how did the officials allow people into the kitchen when their life was at risk. He asked them to immediately stop the cooking.

“How did you allow them inside the building? Is their life not valuable?” he asked a Public Works Department engineer and the hostel warden.

The MP was also furious at the lethargic attitude of the officials in letting an annex building constructed on the hostel premises remain unoccupied for three years. “When the students’ life was at risk, how could you allow them to remain in the building?,” he asked.

The PWD engineer said the building had been handed over to the hostel authorities, and the hostel warden said the new building did not have water supply. “We have sought assistance from the MLA’s Constituency Development Fund to sink a borewell,” the warden said. The new building has dormitory facilities on the ground and first floors with toilets.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Venkatesan said the students had already petitioned the Collector and other officials highlighting the poor condition of the building. But, no action had been taken. He said the incident happened only due to official apathy. “It was fortunate that no one was injured,” he said.

Very recently, three students were injured when a portion of the balcony collapsed at an aided school near Meeenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The MP said at least 10% of the 116 hostels in the district were in bad shape.

Every hostel that was 15 to 20 years old should be checked for stability before admission of students every year, he added.

Official apathy came to the fore on Sunday night when a PWD engineer failed to turn up at the hostel where the roof of the dining hall came down crashing.

Though it was drizzling, the hostel officials were wary of allowing the 100-odd students to occupy the hostel building fearing for their safety.

“We had been asking PWD engineers to assess the stability of the building after the roof collapse. But, they said they could inspect the structure only on Monday morning,” an official said.

Even for putting the students in the annex building, the officials had to wait till 10 p.m. for getting power supply and cleaning the building. An engineer arrived at the scene only after 10 p.m. as the issue was taken to the notice of PWD higher officials in Chennai.