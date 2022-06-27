Roll back increase in fuel prices, demands women’s forum
Over 80 members of All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) staged a demonstration near the Collectorate on Monday, pressing for a 17-point charter of demands .
The protestors on their concluding day of their seven-day protest demanded rollback of the consistent increase in fuel prices and other essential commodities.
They demanded regularisation of anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers. They raised slogans stressing the State to bring strict laws against honour killings and sought severe punishments to be awarded to convicts in cases of violence against women.
They called for strict action against private fertility centres which are involved in illegal sale of oocytes and urged the State to close TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlets.
AIPWA national committee member D. Nivetha, union committee member S. Kasthuri, All Indian Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) district president K. Duraipandi, All India Kisan Sabha district secretary R. Bhagat Singh and others were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.