‘Role of caregiver is important in mainstreaming persons with mental illness’

The annual meeting of the Family Association of persons with mental disabilities, a community-based rehabilitation initiative of M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research foundation was held here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative which was supported by a German-based organisation named Andheri Hilfe, focuses on the mental health issues of people along with their community in their localities.

Founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation C. Ramasubramanian, highlighted the need for and importance of caregiver’s association in the context of mainstreaming persons with mental illness and in empowering them through sustainable livelihood activities through various stakeholders in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he appreciated the role of the State in delivering the health system to the grass roots through district mental health programmes at Primary Health Centres.

S. Koodalingam, project coordinator, said the role of families in supporting people reeling under mental stress in their remission process was very important in the treatment.

“Unlike in urban areas, villagers due to a stigma attached to the word ‘mental,’ health, are unlikely to come forward even when someone approaches them for counselling or diagnosis,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only through persistent approach and constant check-up on the people, that they were able to reach out to many people and their communities in order to involve them in the project designed to help them overcome their mental struggles, Mr. Koodalingam said.

“Through the community mental health project we are able to create a considerable impact on the life of 3,985 people identified with mental disabilities. They were diagnosed and rehabilitated at various blocks in Madurai district which includes Madurai East, Madurai West, Kottampatti, Vadipatti, Alanganallur,” he added.

N. Saminathan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, after handing over the disability identity cards to the beneficiaries of the trust, senstised families on various welfare schemes offered by the differently abled welfare department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.