ADVERTISEMENT

Rohini Sounding Rocket to be launched from Kulasekarapattinam

February 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has proposed to launch Rohini Sounding Rocket from its launch facility coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in the district.

In a statement, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said ISRO had planned to launch a Rohini Sounding Rocket ‘RH – 200’ from its new spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam between 9.30 a.m. on February 28 and 2 p.m. on February 29.

Hence, ISRO had declared the area stretching up to 10 nautical miles (18 km) from the shoreline between Manappad Lighthouse and Periyathazhai groyne a ‘danger zone’ and warned fishermen and small ships against entering the zone, Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi on Wednesday (February 28) to lay foundation stone for ISRO’s second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam, ISRO has planned to celebrate this historic occasion with the launch of Rohini Sounding Rocket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US