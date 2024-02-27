GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohini Sounding Rocket to be launched from Kulasekarapattinam

February 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has proposed to launch Rohini Sounding Rocket from its launch facility coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in the district.

In a statement, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said ISRO had planned to launch a Rohini Sounding Rocket ‘RH – 200’ from its new spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam between 9.30 a.m. on February 28 and 2 p.m. on February 29.

Hence, ISRO had declared the area stretching up to 10 nautical miles (18 km) from the shoreline between Manappad Lighthouse and Periyathazhai groyne a ‘danger zone’ and warned fishermen and small ships against entering the zone, Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi on Wednesday (February 28) to lay foundation stone for ISRO’s second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam, ISRO has planned to celebrate this historic occasion with the launch of Rohini Sounding Rocket.

