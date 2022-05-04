Robust mechanism in place to rescue children in distress at Madurai railway junction 

May 04, 2022 21:10 IST

500 children recued in four years since inception of a help desk in 2018

The robust mechanism in place has helped the Railway Child Help Desk in Madurai Railway Junction to rescue children left stranded at the railway station. The team also keeps track of the children even after they have been successfully handed over to their parents.

The Child Help Desk at the railway unction has rescued over 500 children in four years since its inception in 2018. It comprises 12 members including coordinator and counsellor.

G.S. Sujatha, coordinator, says children who are stranded at the junction are rescued by the team with information from primary and secondary stakeholders and with the help of the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police.

The primary stakeholders comprise railway employees and the secondary stakeholders include passengers, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and sanitary workers. They are given awareness to identify children in distress and inform the Child Help Desk.

Seven team members and three volunteers, who are part of the help desk, keep track of the children. The main work of the team is outreach, train vigilance and conducting and awareness training programmes

When a train arrives at the junction, two members search the train from both ends. They look for any child in distress and after the train leaves, they check the platforms.

The Help Desk keeps track of the child for about six months and sometimes up to a year. Sometimes, parents and children reach out to the members for counselling, said S. Anita Vidya, counsellor.

Director-Founder of EKTA Resource Centre for Women Bimla Chandrasekar says weekly and monthly review meetings are held to take stock of the work done and decide on the next course of action.

Awareness and training programmes and rallies are held to create awareness among the people of Childline Helpline number 1098 so that they can contact the desk when they have information of such children.