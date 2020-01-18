Robotics lab aids in improving creativity

MADURAI

On Saturday morning, R. Diwakar, a Class 7 student of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Corporation Higher Secondary School here and his group of friends were seen building and operating robotic models. “This model titled ‘City Shaper’ is a futuristic city where a robot will be used to solve problems in a city. For the past one month we have been working on this model to take part in a global-level robotics competition which will be conducted in February,” he says.

Thanks to the initiative of Madurai Corporation and HCL Foundation, six Corporation schools students in the city have access to a robotics lab in their school. This has helped to improve the critical thinking and creativity among the students, say teachers. They also say that it has promoted scientific temperament among students.

The lab has been operational at Thiru Vi Ka Corporation HSS since January 2019. It has been functioning at Elango Corporation HSS, EVR Nagammai Corporation Girls HSS, Velli Veethiyar Corporation Girls HSS, Kasturiba Gandhi Corporation Girls HSS and Ponmudiyar Corporation Girls HSS since October 2019. Experts from American India Foundation (AIF), a non-governmental organisation, train students from Class 6 to 9 every week.

Attending the robotics class has helped in better understanding and application of concepts learnt from textbooks, says R. Angaleshwari, a Class 8 student of Kasturiba Gandhi Girls HSS.

“For instance, when we build a robot, we learn how many times the wheel of the robot has to roll to cover a particular distance. Usually, we memorise a math formula to solve such questions in an examination. But, now we can practically understand the concept behind it,” she says.

During this three-year training programme, the students are taught to program and build their own robotic models.

The students construct their own model and this helps in improving their creativity, says J. Sindhu Bharathi, Economics teacher from EVR Nagammai HSS. “Each student has his or her individuality and that gets reflected in their models. This also improves their critical thinking and confidence,” she says.

A group of students collaborate together for one model, it helps in improving their ‘collaborative skills’, says R. Ramya, education coordinator, AIF.

The project hsa kindled scientific temper among students, says K. Muthukumar, a Class 9 student of Thiru Vi. Ka. Corporation HSS. “Earlier, I wanted to become a police officer. But, now I want to be a scientist. Even after working continuously for three hours, we do not get bored,” he says.