Robotic scavenging machine introduced

Virudhunagar Municipality has got a robotic scavenging machine – Bandicoot V2.0 – that would effectively substitute manual scavenging of underground drainage system.
Collector R. Kannan inaugurated the machinery sponsored by ONGC, in the presence of Regional Director Municipal Administration, A. Sulthana, ONGC General Manger, P. Venkatraman, and Municipal Commissioner, P. Parthasarathy, here on Saturday.
The machinery comes with automatic sewer line detection and poisonous gas sensing features and it will help the municipal authorities for safe operation of UGD, a statement said. It is a complete solution for automatic de-silting, cleaning, effective unclogging using human comparable robotic arm smart user interface designed for common sewer works.
“It is the first manhole cleaning robot in the world, designed by Indian engineers to eradicate the age old practice of manual scavenging with effective and efficient robotic scavenging,” the statement added.
Training on operative guidelines for sanitary workers will be conducted for smooth operation of the machine.
An NGO, Hand In Hand Inclusive Development and Services, Chennai, would implement the project, according to its general manager, K.Y. Babu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath