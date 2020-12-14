Robotic scavenging machine introduced

Virudhunagar Municipality has got a robotic scavenging machine – Bandicoot V2.0 – that would effectively substitute manual scavenging of underground drainage system.

Collector R. Kannan inaugurated the machinery sponsored by ONGC, in the presence of Regional Director Municipal Administration, A. Sulthana, ONGC General Manger, P. Venkatraman, and Municipal Commissioner, P. Parthasarathy, here on Saturday.

The machinery comes with automatic sewer line detection and poisonous gas sensing features and it will help the municipal authorities for safe operation of UGD, a statement said. It is a complete solution for automatic de-silting, cleaning, effective unclogging using human comparable robotic arm smart user interface designed for common sewer works.

“It is the first manhole cleaning robot in the world, designed by Indian engineers to eradicate the age old practice of manual scavenging with effective and efficient robotic scavenging,” the statement added.

Training on operative guidelines for sanitary workers will be conducted for smooth operation of the machine.

An NGO, Hand In Hand Inclusive Development and Services, Chennai, would implement the project, according to its general manager, K.Y. Babu.