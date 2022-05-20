Robot-assisted liver surgery performed at city hospital

A robot-assisted liver surgery for removal of a tumour was performed on a 65-year-old man at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here. The patient was discharged on recovery in about five days after the surgery.

A team of doctors, led by Srinivasan Ramachandran at Surgical Gastroenterology Department examined the patient and found him fit for a liver resection, the surgical procedure to remove the cancer-affected part. The team of doctors, including Mohan and N. Maharajan, performed the less-invasive robot-assisted surgery recently.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Dr. Srinivasan Ramachandran said, “Liver cancer occurs commonly in people with a late stage of liver scarring. Surgery is often the only solution. Other treatments like chemotherapy and radiation can only slow down cancer growth and are given to patients who are unfit for surgery. The traditional open surgical procedures mean delayed recovery, prolonged hospital stay and increased costs. Hence, we chose the minimally invasive, robotic surgery in which we have the required special expertise and advanced technology (the da Vinci surgical system).”

He said, “The robot allows us to perform delicate steps through keyhole surgery, and we can remove the specimen with a small cut in the lower abdomen. The robot-assisted surgical system also provides a magnified, 3D view of the site and helps the surgeon operate with precision, flexibility and control. The patient experienced less pain and had no postoperative problems. He was able to return to a normal life within days.”

Excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, increasing incidence of fatty liver diseases, diabetes, besides chronic infection with hepatitis B or C virus could lead to irreversible liver damage and increase the risk of liver cancer, said Ramesh Ardhanari, Director (Medical), MMHRC.