Robbery of gold jewellery at house follows shopping at mall

December 23, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

S Sundar

An unidentified person robbed a lone woman, Felix Rajam, 67, of Mahalakshmi Nagar of 10 sovereigns of gold and a mobile phone in her house.

The man, who was wielding a wooden stick, barged into the house at 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday and snatched a seven-sovereign gold chain. The man, aged around 30 years, also took a three-sovereign gold bracelet, along with a mobile phone, from the house.

The mysterious part of the crime is that the robbery for gold had occurred within minutes after the elderly woman got into the house after purchasing the gold bracelet from a popular jewellery shop. “Despite several vehicles passing through the street, the man walked away without much panic after committing the crime,” a police officer said.

The only saving grace in this case was that the robber, despite being armed with a stick, did not harm the woman.

Suspecting that someone would have noticed the woman buying jewellery in the mall and would have followed her up before committing the crime, the police were tracking video footage of CCTV cameras from the mall to the house.

“We could not find anyone suspiciously moving in the mall when the woman bought the jewellery,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Mohanraj. However, special teams have been formed to investigate the case reported in Tallakulam police station.

This is the third case of women being targeted by robbers for their gold in Tallakulam police station limits in the last few weeks. The police were yet to crack the two other robbery cases reported on Rathnasamy Nadar Road in Bibikulam in which two women police personnel were robbed of gold chains by bike-borne robbers.

“Our teams are following certain leads and hope to crack the cases,” said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

