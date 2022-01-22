Robbery case: HC grants bail to two

Madurai

22 January 2022 21:45 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail to two brothers, a retired army man and a suspended head constable, accused of masterminding a robbery at the house of a retired Block Development Officer in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.

In October last year, the retired army man Sampath Kumar and his Head Constable brother Elankumaran, along with five other persons, robbed the house of 80-year-old retired Block Development Officer Ganesan of ₹ 4 lakh and five sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail to the two accused. The judge took note of the fact that the stolen cash and jewels had been recovered and a major portion of the investigation in the case was completed. They were granted bail with conditions.