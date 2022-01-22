Madurai

Robbery case: HC grants bail to two

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail to two brothers, a retired army man and a suspended head constable, accused of masterminding a robbery at the house of a retired Block Development Officer in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.

In October last year, the retired army man Sampath Kumar and his Head Constable brother Elankumaran, along with five other persons, robbed the house of 80-year-old retired Block Development Officer Ganesan of ₹ 4 lakh and five sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail to the two accused. The judge took note of the fact that the stolen cash and jewels had been recovered and a major portion of the investigation in the case was completed. They were granted bail with conditions.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 10:49:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/robbery-case-hc-grants-bail-to-two/article38310204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY