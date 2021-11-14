Robbers strike at BJP functionary’s house in Madurai

Gold and cash taken from the house; police are investigating

Four unidentified persons robbed over 22 sovereigns of gold and Rs.1.25 lakh from the family members of a BJP youth wing functionary, S. Vijendiran (37) at Tirumangalam late on Saturday evening.

The police said that Vijendiran, the youth wing district secretary, was into the real estate business and was away at hospital, when four persons barged into the house.

The police said that Vijendiran’s mother, wife and children were at home when they saw four men, who were wearing masks for COVID-19, had knocked at their neighbour’s house at around 6.30 p.m. The family had informed them that their neighbours were away and their house was locked.

Within a few minutes, all the four forcefully entered their house and one of them pulled out a knife and made the family members sit in a corner, while two of them removed the jewellery from the family members.

Another person opened the almirah and decamped with the cash.

All the four fled from the scene. None of the family members were injured in the incident.

The police said that Vijendran’s house was located in an extension area, Muthiyanagar, along the Virudhunagar highway. The accused had entered the residential area through the wild growth in the vicinity.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.