Robbers snatch over 14 sovereigns gold from two women in different places in Sattur

Accused had covered their faces with helmet, cap and mask

Sattur: Two women lost over 14 sovereigns of gold chains to a motorbike-borne robbers in Sattur on Wednesday evening.

The police said that same team of two robbers were involved in both the incidents.

In the first incident, R. Ramalakshmi (56) of Mariamman Temple, was walking on Murugan Temple Street at around 5 p.m. when she was confronted to two persons.

While one was riding the bike, the other person pulled out a knife and threatened the woman to part with her gold chain. Fearing for life, the woman did not offer resistance and the robbers snatched seven sovereigns of gold from her.

After some 20 minutes, another woman, S. Ramalakshmi, who is a teaching faculty member in a college, was relieved of over seven sovereigns of gold chains on Sattur-Tirunelveli highway at Sadayampatti Valar Nagar.

The police said that the victim was waiting at a bus stop to pick up her child from the school bus when the duo snatched two gold chains and a gold ring.

While the bike riders had covered his face with a helmet, the other person had sported a cap and covered his face with a mask.

Sattur Town and Sattur Taluk police have registered two separate cases of robbery and are on the lookout for the robbers with the help of video footages of closed circuit television cameras.

