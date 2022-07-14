Robbers snatch gold chain from woman

Virudhunagar

Two unidentified persons snatched five sovereigns of gold chain from Jeevamani, 48, who was proceeding to a hospital on a two-wheeler with her husband G. Murugesan near Soolakkarai here on Tuesday.

The police said that Murugesan, who runs a grocery shop at Kuppampatti, had taken his wife to a hospital in Virudhunagar. When they reached Pattampudur, they found that the railway gate was closed. Murugesan tried to take his wife through a secluded place to avoid the railway gate. When they were going near Ettanaickenpatti graveyard, they found a two-wheeler following them.

As Murugesan tried to give way for the other bike on the cart track, the duo riding on the bike snatched the woman's gold chain and escaped at around 10.45 a.m. The police said that the accused had followed them for quite a long time.

Soolakkarai police are on the lookout for the accused.