Robbers nabbed in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

A police special team has nabbed a gang of robbers, who robbed a TASMAC shop supervisor of ₹ 6.13 lakh on April 12 last.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, TASMAC retail outlet supervisor M. Murugan, 51, of Anna Nagar Colony near Kulathoor was robbed by three unidentified persons at knifepoint when he was going to the bank in Keezha Vaippaar to deposit the previous day’s collection.

The team zeroed in on D. Bharath, 22 of Indrani Main Road, Mudakku Salai, Madurai, and his associates K. Muthu Irul, 29, of Samayanallur in Madurai and K. Manikandan alias Suruttai Mani, 23, of Vallalaar Kovil Street, Millerpuram in Thoothukudi. While Bharath and Suruttai Mani have been arrested, police found that Muthu Irul has been lodged in Srivilliputhur sub-jail after being arrested for allegedly smuggling 21 kg ganja.

The police have also seized 3 bikes and a car from them.

Mr. Jayakumar lauded the efforts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vilaathikulam Sub Division, Prakash, special team leader Inspector Murugan, Sub-Inspector Gangainatha Pandian and others.

Mr. Prakash said Muthu Irul, who is facing 66 cases registered in various districts, including Madurai, is the mastermind behind this crime. Though all the three are from Madurai district, Suruttai Mani shifted his camp to Thoothukudi a couple of years ago after being arrested along with Bharath and Muthu Irul quite frequently.

“After robbing the TASMAC shop supervisor, they had purchased liquor for ₹ 5,000 and dresses for them the same day. While Muthu Irul purchased a car with his share, Bharath and Surruttai Mani bought new bikes,” Mr. Prakash said.