Robbers attack man with sword, snatch cash and mobile phone from granddaughter

December 08, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified robbers hacked a 60-year-old man, K. Pandi, with a sword and snatched a mobile phone and a bag containing ₹3,000 from his granddaughter K. Meenakshi (19) under Narikudi police station limits in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Ms. Meenakshi from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district accompanied Mr. Pandi to his home at Seenikaranendal. After getting down at the bus stop, they were walking towards Mr. Pandi’s home when they were waylaid by two youth.

One of them placed a sword on Ms. Meenakshi’s throat and threatened her to part with the valuables. Even as he snatched the bag containing the cash and the mobile phone, Ms. Pandi tried to prevent him. Suddenly, the robber attacked him with the sword, in which Mr. Pandi sustained bleeding injuries on his head, left wrist and a finger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Ms. Meenakshi pushed down the other robber and fled the scene. Mr. Pandi was admitted to Narikudi Primary Health Centre.

Narikudi police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for the duo.

Van driver robbed of ₹1.60 lakh

A van driver, P. Ramkumar of Srivilliputtur, was beaten up by three transgenders and robbed of ₹1.60 lakh on Sankarankoil Road under Rajapalayam South police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said while returning home from Surandai, Mr. Ramkumar stopped the vehicle to attend the call of nature ahead of Rajapalayam new bus stand at around 11 p.m.

The three transgenders who came there assaulted him, inflicting injuries on his face, and took away the cash. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US