Robbers attack man with sword, snatch cash and mobile phone from granddaughter

December 08, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two unidentified robbers hacked a 60-year-old man, K. Pandi, with a sword and snatched a mobile phone and a bag containing ₹3,000 from his granddaughter K. Meenakshi (19) under Narikudi police station limits in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

The police said Ms. Meenakshi from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district accompanied Mr. Pandi to his home at Seenikaranendal. After getting down at the bus stop, they were walking towards Mr. Pandi’s home when they were waylaid by two youth.

One of them placed a sword on Ms. Meenakshi’s throat and threatened her to part with the valuables. Even as he snatched the bag containing the cash and the mobile phone, Ms. Pandi tried to prevent him. Suddenly, the robber attacked him with the sword, in which Mr. Pandi sustained bleeding injuries on his head, left wrist and a finger.

Meanwhile, Ms. Meenakshi pushed down the other robber and fled the scene. Mr. Pandi was admitted to Narikudi Primary Health Centre.

Narikudi police have registered a case of robbery and are on the lookout for the duo.

Van driver robbed of ₹1.60 lakh

A van driver, P. Ramkumar of Srivilliputtur, was beaten up by three transgenders and robbed of ₹1.60 lakh on Sankarankoil Road under Rajapalayam South police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said while returning home from Surandai, Mr. Ramkumar stopped the vehicle to attend the call of nature ahead of Rajapalayam new bus stand at around 11 p.m.

The three transgenders who came there assaulted him, inflicting injuries on his face, and took away the cash. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.