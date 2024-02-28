ADVERTISEMENT

Robbers attack hotel worker with knives, rob his mobile phone in Madurai

February 28, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified men stabbed a hotel worker, K. Abdul Majith (49), and robbed his mobile phone on Ellis Nagar bridge under S.S. Colony police station limits in the wee of Wednesday.

The police said that the victim was working in a hotel on Kennet Road. He was returning home after duty at around 1 a.m. when he was waylaid by a motorbike-borne gang.

Three persons who got down from the bike tried to rob him of his mobile phone. However, when he resisted, they attacked him with knives.

Abdul sustained injuries on his chest, hand and neck. The trio fled the scene after snatching his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police rescued him and rushed him to hospital.

S.S. Colony police are investigating the case.

