Robbers attack goods train Guard in Madurai, snatch gold chain and mobile phone

April 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Guard being treated for head injuries at Railway Hospital in Madurai after she was attacked by robbers when the train stopped outside Madurai railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A goods train Guard, Rakhi, sustained head injuries in a brutal assault by robbers who tried to snatch her gold chain and mobile phone when the goods train stopped at home signal outside Madurai junction on Monday afternoon. 

The injured woman has been admitted to Railway Hospital here. 

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava said that some miscreants were loitering along the railway track. They tried to snatch her gold chain and mobile phone. “They attacked her with a sickle and she sustained injuries on her head,” he added. 

Stating that the health condition of the woman was stable, the DRM said that besides the probe into the crime by Railway Protection Force, the railway administration has asked the help of local police in bringing to book the accused. 

