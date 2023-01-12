HamberMenu
Robbers attack: death toll goes up to two

January 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Death toll in the murder for gain that took place in a house at Devakottai on Wednesday has gone up to two after the elderly lady, Kanagam succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The police said that the woman, who sustained deep cut injuries on her neck, underwent surgery but did not respond to treatment and died in the early hours of Thursday.

Kanagam, along with her daughter, Velumathi (35), and her son, Moovarsan (12) were assaulted by unidentified robbers in the early hours of Thursday even as the family members were fast asleep.

Special teams are on the lookout for the assailants.

