Robbers arrested, nine cases solved

MADURAI
Madurai City police have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five persons, and recovered 21 sovereigns of gold from them.
The main accused, K. Muthu Irul (27) of Samayanallur, was accused in two murder cases, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K. Palanikumar.
“He had come out of jail only last month, and in the intervening period he was involved in nine cases. He used two motorbikes stolen from K. Pudur for highway robbery,” he added.
Stating that the gang members – K. Vijayakumar (25) of Samayanallur, D. Balakumar (27) of Andalpuram, P. Loganathan (23) of Kodimangalam and K. Selvendran (24) of Tirupachethi – used to follow vulnerable people, especially couples, on two motorbikes.
“After waylaying them, they would threaten them at knifepoint and rob them of jewellery and mobile phones,” Mr. Palanikumar said.
The accused had committed crimes in Anna Nagar and Tirupparankundram ranges in the city and in Sivaganga and Dindigul districts.
They had robbed people of a total of 23 sovereigns of gold. They were sent to judicial custody.
