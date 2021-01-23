Robber attacks man with sword

Madurai
Prakash, 29, sustained bleeding injuries, when an unidentified robber hit him on his head with a sword after breaking open their house in Lake Area on Saturday morning.
The police said that the accused had broken open the lock of the iron grille gate and stealthily barged into the house near MGR Integrated bus stand at Mattuthavani at around 5 a.m.
When he attempted to yank gold chain of his wife, Soundarya, she raised an alarm following which her husband woke up.
As Prakash tried to resist him, the robber attacked him with the sword on his head.
As the man collapsed on the floor with a bleeding head, the robber escaped with the five sovereign of gold chain under the cover of darkness.
The victim was admitted to a private hospital. K. Pudur police have registered a case of robbery.
