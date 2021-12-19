Robber arrested, jewels recovered

19 December 2021 18:13 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Shankar Raja, 30, of Tiruvadaineri in Tirunelveli district was arrested on Sunday and eight sovereigns of gold jewels was recovered from him.

The police said following a complaint from Ponnammal, 70, of Aavaraikulam near Pazhavoor, Vijayanarayanam police registered a case. The woman boarded a bus to visit her native temple at Malaiadipudur. As she was waiting on road, Shankar Raja, who cam on a two-wheeler, offered to drop her at the temple and told her that he was passing through the spot.

Believing his words, the woman got on to the bike. After sometime, Shankar Raja stopped the two-wheeler and snatched a gold chain, weighing eight sovereigns, and ₹1,200 from the woman, pushed her down and fled the spot.

After she reported about the incident to the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajath Chaturvedi and a team traced and arrested him.