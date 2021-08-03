Three held for cellphone robbery

Rajapalayam

03 August 2021 22:27 IST

The Dhalavaipuram police have arrested three persons, who robbed a new mobile phone from a minor boy, and recovered the phone.

Three motorbike-borne youth intercepted E. Arjun, a class XI boy, while he was going on a bicycle near Asaiyamani junction on July 29.

They robbed his brand new mobile phone and escaped from the spot.

A complaint was lodged with Dhalavaipuram police. A special team, led by Inspector N. Deiveegapandian started a probe.

“Our men got a vital clue through a CCTV footage. They could confirm the colour of the motorbike involved in the robbery,” the Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar said.

The police conducted a thorough search of similar vehicles in and around the crime spot and zeroed in on a particular vehicle and traced the accused.

While a minor boy had taken his father’s bike, two of his friends had joined him in the robbery.

“The youths wanted to make quick money to meet their personal expenses,” the SP said.

Stating that the boy who lost the phone was very much upset as his father, a mason, had bought the phone after much difficulty, the SP said that the police team helped to find the phone within 24 hours.

“Since the boy badly wanted the phone for his online classes, I have instructed the police officials to restore it to him at the earliest after taking permission from the court,” Mr. Manohar said.