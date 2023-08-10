August 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of 50 roadside vendors running their business activities within Tirulelveli Corporation limits received loans to the tune of ₹10 lakh on Thursday.

In a simple function held at the Corporation, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Mayor P. M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju disbursed the loans to the beneficiaries.

While the eligible first-time borrowers will receive ₹10,000, those who promptly repay the loans will get an assistance of ₹20,000 in the second phase and the third phase borrowers will be given ₹50,000. The Central Government gives the interest subsidy of 7% for the loans being availed by the roadside vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since this special ‘loan mela’ will be conducted till August 20 in all four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation — Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai, Melapalayam and Tirunelveli Zones — interested roadside vendors may participate in these events and submit their applications,” said Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

District Lead Bank Manager Ganesh Manikandan explained in detail about the scheme to the vendors participating in the meeting.

Around 250 roadside vendors submitted their loan applications which were handed over to Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank and District Central Cooperative Bank.

City Health Officer Saroja was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.