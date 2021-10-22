Roadside vendors complain of harassment by contractors

Madurai

Madurai District Roadside Small Vendors Association has complained of harassment by contractors who demand exorbitant floor rent for roadside weekly markets.

The association, affiliated to AITUC, staged a demonstration here demanding direct collection of floor rent from the traders to prevent contractors abusing the traders.

"We were paying ₹ 20 to ₹ 30 per shop per day for the weekly market at Palanganatham. But, for the last two months, a big team of persons is collecting ₹ 100 to ₹ 150 from the vendors," said the association secretary V. Ramesh.

The association wanted the Corporation to collect the nominal rent as before. "Or the contract can be given to the association so that the interests of the vendors are also taken care of," he added.

Besides, the vendors complained that the ₹ 10,000 soft loan promised by the Corporation in the past has not reached a majority of the traders. "A very few vendors had got the loan. We want the Corporation to ensure that all needy vendors got the loan," he added.

Similarly, they association demanded that push-carts be given to all the eligible roadside vendors.

AITUC district general secretary M. Nandasingh, and association president, A. Pavul were among those who took part in the protest.