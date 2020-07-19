Roads remain deserted in city

MADURAI

19 July 2020 22:00 IST

All commercial establishments, shops and restaurants remain closed in view of complete lockdown in Madurai district on Sunday. Roads wore a deserted look as vehicular movement was restricted.

Normalcy was observed in the last week after the 21-day intensified lockdown was lifted.

Public adhered to the Sunday lockdown and only a few were seen trickling to medical stores as these shops were allowed to keep their shops open.

Police personnel patrolled main roads in the city. Vehicles except those meant for milk distribution, healthcare, emergency services and funerals were barred from plying. Private vehicles meant for medical emergencies were exempted.

K. L. Kumar, president, Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association, said that although they were willing to comply with the government order, closure of shops every Sunday had hit businesses very hard.

“We barely see any profit margin. By shutting down shop on all Sundays, we are losing a lot of business,” he said.