Roads turn death trap in rain-ravaged Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam

Rain has wreaked havoc in Rajapalayam where municipal administration has failed to keep up its promise of re-laying 54 identified roads that had been dug up for underground drainage and drinking water projects.

At least three vehicles got stuck in the loose soil in different parts of the town in the last one week. On Saturday, a brick-laden trailer of a tractor was trapped on the Ganapathiyapuram Road that had been dug up for UGD work. “Fortunately, no one was injured as no one was near it when both the wheels on the right side slipped into the pit,” said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) town secretary, B. Mariappan.

A truck got stuck on Chathirapatti Road few days back and last week a private bus was trapped at Ponnagaram.

“Every day someone or other keeps falling from motorbikes or while wading through the puddles on the road,” said K. Subramanian (73), who lives on Mudangiyar Road.

People are putting up with the inconvenience for the past three months. But, many have fractured their limbs after falling down, he complained.

During dry days, the passing of vehicles on the mud filled road rakes up heavy dust. “Many shops have lost business due to this menace,” the elderly man said.

R. Karuppasamy complained of official apathy. “If every road in the town is dug up how can people move safely,” he asked.

The officials have failed to keep their promise to relay 54 roads on which laying of pipelines for both UGD and drinking water projects have been completed, Mr. Mariappan complained.

After the town residents supported by various political parties staged a protest on October 6, the officials identified 54 roads for relaying. Black topping has been provided only on TP Mill Road.

“But, on some of the roads, the work has been stopped with spreading of gravel. Two months have passed, but nothing concrete has happened,” he said.

The work that was started after Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajendra Bhalaji, inaugurated it, has not been completed.

He sought the Rajapalayam municipality to expedite the work on at least important roads like Mudangiyar Road, Madasamy Koil Street Road and Ganapathiyapuram Road on priority.