Roads sealed with tin sheets

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan inspecting a containment zone at Shunmugapuram in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

21 July 2020 20:14 IST

Number of COVID-19 patients on the rise in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

With the number of COVID-19 positive patients on the rise, the civic authorities here have erected tin sheets in at least 10 residential locations across the Corporation limits on Tuesday.

After the pandemic broke in March end, the number of fresh cases looked upwards almost after two months here. Since June, the number of indigenous cases climbed up steadily and steeply. The total positive cases accounted for 3,914 on Tuesday and discharged people remained at 1,781, according to the State Medical Bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jeyaseelan, Sub-Collector Simranjeet, Health and officers from the police department inspected Shanmugapuram, Damodara Nagar, Vannar Street, Bryant Nagar (3, 7, 8 and 9 Streets), Boobalrayarpuram Main Road, Sarangapani Street among others in the city.

In the peripheries, including Tiruchendur, Vilathikulam, Sattankulam and Kovilpatti too, the number of COVID-19 patients was on the rise, especially after the recent rainfall.

Persons with influenza like illness have been advised not to delay testing, the officials added.