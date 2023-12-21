Roads in Vilangudi in a very bad shape

December 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Slush-filled roads with no indication of potholes underneath put the life of ward 1 residents in danger. Roads have not been relaid at all in Venkatachalapathy Nagar, Poonga Road, Ayyappan Street, Ganapathy Nagar and other parts of Vilangudi for more than three years now.

The roads that were dug several times for various reasons in most of the areas were never closed properly, the residents say. Fearing the back-breaking rides to hospital, a few residents have opted for patient caretaker service at home, spending so much money.

A road that leads to an Anganwadi centre in the area is in a bad shape. The workers there said that transporting groceries to the centre for cooking on the potholed road was cumbersome and many a time the eggs got damaged.

“As the roads were slushy near the Anganwadi centre after the recent rain, a lorry got stuck in the mud for about two days. Since vehicles could not be used on the miry road, parents walked their children to the school,” said an Anganwadi worker.

A resident said that they could not represent their grievances either to the ward member or corporation officials due to intimidation by confidants of the councillor. “Whenever we ask, we get a stock reply that some civic work is underway and only when it is completed the roads would be laid,” the resident said. But it is intriguing why only particular two roads are relaid by the corporation, he added.

S. Krishnamoorthy, another resident, said the roads that are being laid are neither connecting roads nor busy roads but unnecessarily they are being laid leaving other roads untouched.

While the residents say they do not have no proper redressal mechanism, they have started levelling the roads by themselves which they said was their only option left. S. Manickam, member of Potramarai Nagar Residents’ Association, said that sewage repairs to the sewage system were not done properly. “Most of the time the sewage flows out on to the surface making the roads completely inaccessible,” he said.

When contacted, a Corporation official said they have already laid some of the roads in the ward and got sanction for the remaining roads, but the work got delayed due to the rain.