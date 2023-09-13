Roads in Sivaganga laid in an improper manner, says petitioner

September 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the bad condition of newly-laid roads in Sivaganga town.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by C. Rajakumaran of Sivaganga district. The petitioner said that action should be taken against those responsible for laying roads in such an improper way and in contravention of established norms.

He said that black-topped roads were laid under ‘Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam’ in wards 1, 2, 7, 11, 13 and 14 in Sivaganga municipality. The work order was issued on June 2 following the tender process. The newly-laid roads were already in a bad condition. The roads were not laid as per norms. The public had complained about the bad condition of the roads to the ward councillors. A representation was also made to the municipality officials in this regard. But no action had been taken, the petitioner said.

Experts should inspect the roads and they must be re-laid as per their instructions and only then should the bills of the contractor who laid the roads must be settled, he said.