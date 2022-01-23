Roads and tourist places devoid of people and vehicles

TIRUNELVELI

23 January 2022 20:05 IST

Third Sunday lockdown keeps men and machines indoors

With all commercial establishments shut, all roads and tourist places wore a deserted look in the southern districts on the total lockdown on Sunday.

The third consecutive Sunday lockdown, aimed at controlling the surge of COVID-19 in its third wave, saw roads in major towns of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts deserted throughout the day. But for essential services such as petrol pumps, medical shops and milk sale and supply, all commercial activities had been banned.

Restaurants accepted only takeaway orders. Only vehicles meant for essential duties were allowed as police prevented needless travel by the general public. The police kept a close watch at check posts. Those who wanted to proceed for weddings were asked to show the invitation. For others who ventured on roads, the police gave a warning and sent them back.

Those who arrived by trains and buses from distant places were allowed to proceed to their native places in autorickshaws and taxis.

In some places, conservancy workers utilised the roads devoid of people and traffic to clear sand accumulated on the road margins.

The day also saw tourist places such as Agasthiar Falls, Manimuthar, Kalakkad, Thalaiyanai, and Courtallam devoid of people. Moreover, with less rain in the recent days, all the falls in Courtallam had less flow.

Thoothukudi

Along with other commercial establishments, the VOC Market and Kamaraj Vegetable Market in Thoothukudi also remained closed.

All fish and meat shops had downed their shutters. Fisheremen did not venture into the sea and salt pans remained closed. With the total suspension of operation of State and private buses, the old and new bus stands wore a deserted a look. Tiruchendur was also devoid of devotees.

As many as 1,500 police personnel were on duty during the Sunday lockdown. Police checked vehicles at 68 temporary check posts - 23 in Thoothukudi town - across the district.